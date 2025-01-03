Drake Appears To Take Aim At LeBron James & DeMar DeRozan On "Fighting Irish" Freestyle

Drake is calling out any and every one he's got some sort of issue with.

When Drake drops, everyone listens. That's been the case once again today as a song titled "Fighting Irish" is currently going viral on social media. It finds him rapping over a dreamy and low-key Conductor Williams beat, reuniting them after collaborating on some cuts from For All The Dogs. However, it's not simply the fact that Drake is already back in action three days into 2025. It also has to do with some of the bars peppered throughout it. For years, The Boy has portrayed himself as a lone wolf of sorts. "No Friends In The Industry" and "Fair Trade" immediately come to mind.

On "Fighting Irish" he's doing that and in his usual subliminal matter. He appears to be taking aim at people who once thought were friends of his, but due to the Kendrick Lamar beef he's seen many switching sides. Two that are possible targets are NBA superstars LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan. Drake has been close with both for different reasons. For James, they just have created a bond over the years with the Canadian rapper going to so many of his games.

Drake Is Once Again Rapping About His Lone Wolf Status In Hip-Hop

As for DeRozan, he was viewed as a brother to Drake. Especially during the shooting guard/small forward's lengthy stay with the Toronto Raptors. However, at various moments during him and Lamar's feud, reports were constantly coming out that Drake begun to view the two athletes in a different light. Specifically, The Pop Out concert and the "Not Like Us" music video seemed to be final straws for Drizzy.

Drake's "Fighting Irish" Freestyle Is Blowing Up

LeBron and DeMar both attended the show and were clearly enjoying themselves with the latter even going onstage. Moreover, the now Sacramento King made a cameo in the viral visual for the West Coast anthem. Drake voiced his strong disgust for DeMar publicly as well during the broadcast of the Kings versus Raptors game, saying that he would pull down the player's retired jersey from the rafters if the organization decided to hang it up. It's why bars like, "The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets, seemed like they loved every minute," for example are being viewed as disses.

