Drake Drops New Freestyle Over Conductor Williams Beat To Kick Off His 2025

The 6ix God is back.

Following some new music teases, Drake is back with a new freestyle over a Conductor Williams beat (seemingly titled "Fighting Irish"), which appeared on a since-deleted music video from the producer. Fans expressed absolute joy over it, as it's a mellow, confident, but sharp collection of introspective bars, engaging rhyme schemes, and evocative reflections from the 6ix God. Of course, you can match a lot of his lyrical content to some of the rap beef-related headlines of the past year or so, but you can honestly say that about a lot of his lyrical material across his career. As such, rather than reaching for any allusions or subliminals, we just want to enjoy this verse performance and hear out Drizzy's mind state and current thoughts.

It's unclear when they recorded this freestyle or if it will see an official release, but either way, Drake die-hards couldn't be happier with the results. Maybe this indicates a direction for some future singles or projects, as we know that his upcoming collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR probably won't follow this hip-hop sound. Regardless of what style you prefer from the Toronto superstar, the OVO fanbase will probably get plenty of exciting treats in 2025.

Drake's New Freestyle

What's more is that we might get an expansion of the overall OVO family thanks to new teased collabs with some of its most recent exports. For example, Smiley recently said that a Drake collab is "coming" very soon, which should energize listeners who have waited for another link-up since 2021. With that PND collab in mind as well, it's very exciting to think about more releases from up north making big moments. We'll see how they pan out and what else could arrive, especially with so much speculation, anticipation, and differing takes on a sonic direction to wade through.