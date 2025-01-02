Nelly Furtado Shares Why She Told Drake "No" Before In New Interview

Nelly Furtado explains why she declined Drake's invitation on Call Her Daddy.

Nelly Furtado has a story to tell about Drake. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the “Promiscuous” singer clarified that her refusal wasn’t due to any lack of admiration for the rap superstar but rather the timing of his request. “He asked me at 11 p.m. to show up at 1 a.m.,” she explained. “I love him to death, but I was like, ‘I’m not showing up without glam.’ He’s so famous, and of course, it would be everywhere. I just couldn’t make it happen that time, but I adore him. He’s an incredible guy who put Toronto—and Canada—on the map in a completely different way.”

Nelly and Drake hail from Toronto and several of the biggest names to come out of the area. The connection between Drake and the singer underscores their shared pride in representing Toronto on the global stage. While the impromptu moment didn’t come together, Furtado remains optimistic about collaborating with Drake in the future. “I think it would be amazing to do a song with him,” she said. “People would love that—two Canadians, both tied to Toronto’s story. It just makes sense.” Although that opportunity slipped by, Furtado eventually joined Drake on stage in 2022 during the opening night of his October World Weekend festival.

The evening also served as a platform for Drake to reflect on the cultural icons who shaped his journey. Before the star-studded performances, he shared a heartfelt memory of watching JAY-Z perform in Toronto during his teenage years. The event, part of Roc The Caribana, featured emerging talents like Teairra Marí and ended with a surprise appearance by Toronto legend Kardinal Offishall.