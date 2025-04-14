Bhad Bhabie Nearly Slips Up On Stream With Alleged Revelation About Chief Keef

Bhad Bhabie made some shocking revelations about Chief Keef while speaking about their alleged relationship on Ari Fletcher's series, Dinner With the Don, on Friday. "I wouldn't call it-- We wasn't like me and Le Vaughn," she explained of their relationship. "I just used to go over there, hang out, get f*cked." Describing them as "really close," she added: "It was like a friendship with benefits. I don't know—I just call him my ex. I call everybody my ex."

Bhad Bhabie further alleged that they weren't "exclusive" and were "doing our own thing." Bhabie recalled: "I remember one time he was like, 'I can have any b*tch over here, but I still call you over here.' And I was like 'Oh, you've been having every b*tch over here?'" At one point during the discussion she appeared to admit how old she allegedly was at the time of their relationship, but stopped herself short. "I was like six––well, let me not say that," she said, "I took it personal 'cause I was young... I got with somebody else and then left them for him."

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Accuses Le Vaughn Of Beating Her Over Chief Keef Affair

Bhad Bhabie & Chief Keef Relationship

Her latest comments aren't the first time Bhad Bhabie's mentioned dating Chief Keef. Last December, she admitted to allegedly having an affair with the rapper, saying on Instagram Live: “I was the one who cheated first. I cheated by calling Sosa from the start.” Those comments came during Bhad Bhabie's feud with Alabama Barker.