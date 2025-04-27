Bhad Bhabie Addresses Lil Kim & Tiny Harris Comparisons After Nose Job 

Bhad Bhabie is certainly not new to being scrutinized by strangers, but recently, the "Ms. Whitman" rapper decided to fire back. During a recent livestream, she addressed trolls with something to say about her nose job. More specifically, she responded to those comparing her to Tiny Harris and Lil Kim.

"Please," she says in a clip shared by Live Bitez. "My nose is swollen. Your nose stays swollen for a year after you get a nose job [...] If you see me look different, it's probably because I have makeup on or somebody else edited the picture [...] The b*tches y'all are comparing me to walk around with a face full of makeup and are never seen without it. I'm not even talking about nobody specific."

While Bhad Bhabie insists she's not talking about anyone in particular, social media users can't help but wonder if she might be throwing some subtle shade at Alabama Barker. For those who don't know, she's been feuding with the personality in recent months.

Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Beef

Their beef began late last year. At the time, the former Dr. Phil star accused Barker of getting with the father of her child, Le Vaughn, despite knowing about their relationship. This resulted in a heated back and forth online, along with the release of multiple scathing diss tracks.

During an interview with Fly Guy DC last month, Bhad Bhabie was asked whether or not she believes she could ever put the past behind her and be friends with Barker again. According to her, that's not going to happen, or at least not until the two of them throw hands.

"Not until I beat her up. I'mma do that little girl so crazy, you're going to think Godzilla got her," she said at the time. "It is worth it. And I'mma go to jail, and I'mma [smile] in my mugshot. I'mma smile real hard."