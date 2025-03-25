Bhad Bhabie Takes A Random Swipe At Le Vaughn Amid Her Feud With Alabama Barker

Bhad Bhabie has been battling Alabama Barker for the last four months now, but it appears that she may be all alone for it going forward. The rapper and OnlyFans content creator is seemingly at odds with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Le Vaughn. The evidence? Well, sometime yesterday (March 24), the soon-to-be 22-year-old posted a blunt and vitriolic sentence on her Instagram Story. It read, "[middle finger emoji] my baby daddy." There isn't much else to go off of here, other than the fact that the couple seemed to be steadily rekindling their romance.

Both Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn had been going through some rough patches individually just earlier this month and it appeared that they were bonding over it. For the former, she was nearly a victim of a home invasion at her Los Angeles estate. The father of their child rushed to the scene to check on her amid that scare. As for Le Vaughn, he was in the middle of a shootout at a strip club. Thankfully, he wasn't severely injured, but his hand did catch a bullet. Shortly after all of that drama, they reunited again.

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

Bhad Bhabie couldn't have been happier to see him reiterating multiple times, "That's my baby and I love him so much." However, it's worth mentioning that Le Vaughn was pretty emotionless during that moment for the most part. Maybe it's because of the issues they have been running into and he's just emotionally drained. But it also could have been that he's looking to move on from her altogether. This is obviously not the first time these two have had problems. However, it will be something to watch going forward as this may very well be the end of the road for them together.