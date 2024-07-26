Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Denies Assaulting Her Despite Security Footage

Social media users aren't buying Le Vaughn's claims.

Earlier this month, Bhad Bhabie took to social media to expose the father of her child Le Vaughn for alleged domestic violence. She shared photos of injuries she allegedly sustained due to him and even security footage of one of their fights. In the disturbing footage, he appears to strike the 21-year-old, knocking her to the ground.

For obvious reasons, this left fans incredibly concerned for Bhad Bhabie and her newborn daughter. According to Le Vaughn, however, he's innocent. In a new clip, he denies ever putting his hands on her, insisting that they wouldn't be in a relationship if he had. "She did that for a reason, I ain't do that. If I did that she wouldn't be with me," he claimed.

Le Vaugh Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations

Now, Le Vaughn is being criticized by social media users, who argue that the aforementioned security footage allegedly proves otherwise. Many also point out his demeanor in the clip, which appears to suggest that he isn't taking any of this as seriously as he should be. Regardless, it seems like Le Vaughn in sticking to his story, and has no plans of changing it anytime soon.