Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Denies Assaulting Her Despite Security Footage

Earlier this month, Bhad Bhabie took to social media to expose the father of her child Le Vaughn for alleged domestic violence. She shared photos of injuries she allegedly sustained due to him and even security footage of one of their fights. In the disturbing footage, he appears to strike the 21-year-old, knocking her to the ground.
For obvious reasons, this left fans incredibly concerned for Bhad Bhabie and her newborn daughter. According to Le Vaughn, however, he's innocent. In a new clip, he denies ever putting his hands on her, insisting that they wouldn't be in a relationship if he had. "She did that for a reason, I ain't do that. If I did that she wouldn't be with me," he claimed.
Le Vaugh Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations
Now, Le Vaughn is being criticized by social media users, who argue that the aforementioned security footage allegedly proves otherwise. Many also point out his demeanor in the clip, which appears to suggest that he isn't taking any of this as seriously as he should be. Regardless, it seems like Le Vaughn in sticking to his story, and has no plans of changing it anytime soon.
As for Bhad Bhabie, she previously told supporters that she wouldn't be staying with Le Vaughn after exposing his alleged abuse. Shortly after, however, she shared a clip of them kissing. At the time, it was unclear whether or not this mean they were back together, or if Bhad Bhabie was simply feeling nostalgic. They were later spotted out together in Beverly Hills on seemingly good terms, suggesting that they're still an item. What do you think of the father of Bhad Bhabie's child, Le Vaughn, denying allegations that he assaulted her? What about the footage she shared earlier this month? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.