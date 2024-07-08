Bhad Bhabie's Mother Addresses Alleged Domestic Violence Incident With Rapper's BD

JMBLYA Dallas 2019
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Rapper Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie performs onstage during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 03, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images)
Bhad Bhabie's mother claims that her relationship has caused her to be isolated from her family, and wants to make things right.

Bhad Bhabie sparked a lot of fan concern online after posting footage of her boyfriend LeVaughn, the father of her daughter, allegedly assaulting her. On Monday (July 8), her mother Barbara Bregoli addressed the matter on her Instagram Story, claiming that her daughter has been manipulated in her relationship and strayed away from her family. "DV [domestic violence], Manipulation and a house full of people watching what’s going on and doing nothing!!!" the mother alleged. "I’m the only one who didn’t know about this she confides in his mother & Tilan (part of the manipulation is isolation from her family). It’s no wonder LV and Ira get along."

In addition, Bregoli also added a picture of Bhad Bhabie's daughter Kali Love, who is now with her grandmother and is "good," according to her. "I love that man more than I love myself and its honestly really said," the rapper said of the alleged domestic violence incident after posting the supposed footage. "…I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs…

Bhad Bhabie's Message For Her Partner

"Right now there's no room for mistakes," Bhad Bhabie continued. "And he knows that. Who ever says they are there for me will b supportive of me no matter what I choose to do. Y'all know I give a mf hell but there's no excuse for that at all what so ever. My point in sharing this wasn't to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and to take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE." Previously, she had revealed that she and LeVaugh haven't really been together like that since May.

Elsewhere, Bhad Bhabie also faced some more antics thanks to police detaining her after mistaking her for a burglary suspect. Sadly, it seems like 2024's has not become any easier to manage for her, and hopefully she gets out of this allegedly toxic situation. With the support of folks like Barbara and others, these families can definitely work together to prevent more violence. We still don't have many details on the whole debacle, though, so we'll see what else emerges concerning it.

