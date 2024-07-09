Bhad Bhabie Makes It Clear That She's Not Staying With Her Boyfriend After Abuse Claims

Some fans thought that Bhad Bhabie's slightly empathetic message for LeVaughn meant that she would stick around for him.

Bhad Bhabie recently posted video footage and other evidence of her boyfriend LeVaughn allegedly abusing her, but it seems like some folks got the wrong idea. Moreover, shortly after these accusations and pieces of proof emerges, she took to social media with a slightly empathetic message for the father of her child, but only because she wants him to get the help he needs by himself. Some fans interpreted this as the rapper still sticking to her relationship with LeVaughn, which they didn't understand at all. But she clapped back via an Instagram comments section to clear the air and leave no doubts about her decision.

"If you cared you'd leave that man. He will abuse you in front of her," a fan wrote to Bhad Bhabie, presumably referring to their child. "I wasn't gonna speak on this but who said I was staying?" she responded to the online user. "What about that post made y'all think I'm staying? Bc I said I love him? Bc I said he's gonna get help? I'm so confused and apparently so are yall."

Bhad Bhabie Isn't Staying With LeVaughn, Contrary To Some Fans' Interpretation

"I love that man more than I love myself and it's honestly really sad," Bhad Bhabie wrote about the situation with LeVaughn. "But unfortuantely this is real life I know the easy way out is to leave and that's better said than done. This doesn't happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He's going to get the help he needs. Right now there's no room for mistakes. And he knows that. Who ever says they are there for me will b supportive of me no matter what I choose to do.

"Y'all know I give a mf hell but there's no excuse for that at all what so ever," Bhad Bhabie continued concerning the alleged domestic violence . "My point in sharing this wasn't to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and to take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE." Considering other antics and issues that came up earlier in 2024 such as an arrest for a burglary she didn't commit, hopefully the rest of the year picks up for her.

