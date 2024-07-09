Chrisean Rock Tweets From Jail Following Bhad Bhabie Domestic Abuse Incident

BYAlexander Cole488 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
French Montana's Birthday Celebration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)
Chrisean showed some support.

Chrisean Rock has been one of the biggest newsmakers on social media over the past couple of years. Overall, this mostly has to do with her tumultuous relationship with Blueface. They have been on again and off again throughout their entire relationship. However, they have a child together which certainly makes things more complicated. Moreover, they are both currently in jail, which definitely puts even more strain on the relationship.

As we reported recently, Rock is set to be extradited to Oklahoma. Interestingly enough, despite her incarceration, Chrisean still has access to her phone or at least Twitter. We know this because her Twitter account tweeted yesterday. Below, you can see that Rock addressed the ongoing situation involving Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn. Bhabie had posted a video of Le Vaughn abusing her, and it subsequently went viral online. Bhad Bhabie also posted an emotional plea for her boyfriend to get help.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Shouldn’t Be In Jail, Blueface’s Mother Karlissa Saffold Insists

Chrisean Rock Speaks

As for Chrisean's message, she simply offered up some prayer hands and a crying emoji. This ultimately sparked some responses from fans who were confused as to how she got access to social media. "Girl who gave this inmate a phone," one person wrote. "Chrisean worried about the wrong shit rn," said another. Regardless of what Rock is going through, we're sure Bhad Bhabie appreciates the support. In fact, the entire internet has been rallying to support her during this difficult time.

Let us know what you think about the Chrisean Rock situation, in the comments section down below. What do you make of her current predicament seeing as though Blueface is also in jail? How do you think she got a phone while in jail? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Sentenced To Jail Time With Extradition To Oklahoma Coming Soon

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Daniels Leather Fashion ShowGossipChrisean Rock Arrest: Karlissa Saffold Puts Blueface's Dad On Blast After Being Caught On Camera Refusing To Take Chrisean Jr.25.1K
3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact AwardsGossipChrisean Rock Arrest: Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Is Desperate For Kim Kardashian's Help1.9K
HNHHGossipKarlissa Saffold Attempts To Twerk In A Jacuzzi But Almost Drowns Instead2.4K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 29, 2019GossipBlueface Gives Chrisean Rock A Curfew In Alleged Leaked Jail Call6.8K