Chrisean Rock Tweets From Jail Following Bhad Bhabie Domestic Abuse Incident

Chrisean showed some support.

Chrisean Rock has been one of the biggest newsmakers on social media over the past couple of years. Overall, this mostly has to do with her tumultuous relationship with Blueface. They have been on again and off again throughout their entire relationship. However, they have a child together which certainly makes things more complicated. Moreover, they are both currently in jail, which definitely puts even more strain on the relationship.

As we reported recently, Rock is set to be extradited to Oklahoma. Interestingly enough, despite her incarceration, Chrisean still has access to her phone or at least Twitter. We know this because her Twitter account tweeted yesterday. Below, you can see that Rock addressed the ongoing situation involving Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn. Bhabie had posted a video of Le Vaughn abusing her, and it subsequently went viral online. Bhad Bhabie also posted an emotional plea for her boyfriend to get help.

Chrisean Rock Speaks

As for Chrisean's message, she simply offered up some prayer hands and a crying emoji. This ultimately sparked some responses from fans who were confused as to how she got access to social media. "Girl who gave this inmate a phone," one person wrote. "Chrisean worried about the wrong shit rn," said another. Regardless of what Rock is going through, we're sure Bhad Bhabie appreciates the support. In fact, the entire internet has been rallying to support her during this difficult time.

