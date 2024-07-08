Bhad Bhabie Speaks Out After Posting Footage Of Her Boyfriend Brutally Attacking Her

LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Bhad Bhabie has fans advocating for her safety.

Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend Le Vaughn recently welcomed their first child into the world. However, it was revealed over the weekend that the two aren't together right now. In fact, the reality star turned artist revealed that she hasn't been with the father of her child since May. Subsequently, the rapper posted a video of Le Vaughn attacking her. This footage came from what appears to be some sort of surveillance camera.

As you can imagine, fans were quite shocked by what they were seeing. Many took to social media to voice their concerns for both Bhad Bhabie and her child. Overall, this became a massive story all throughout social media, and it resulted in the star offering some additional commentary. As you can see down below, she noted that she is still deeply in love with Le Vaughn. Furthermore, she understands that leaving him is the best thing that she can do, but that is much easier said than done right now.

Bhad Bhabie Breaks Her Silence

She went on to say that Le Vaughn has an anger problem and that she wants him to seek help. By posting this footage, she hopes that he will wise up and get the help he needs. She also wants this to subsequently lead to some sort of accountability from him. For now, the two remain apart, and that is unlikely to change for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, Bhad Bhabie is in a safe place with her child.

The Initial Post

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with posting this on social media? What do you think Bhad Bhabie should do now that this footage is out there? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

