Bhad Bhabie’s Staggering OnlyFans Earnings Leave Fans In Awe

Bhad Bhabie has racked up some serious cash.

Bhad Bhabie has certainly come a long way since her viral appearance on Dr. Phil, and she seems proud of all that she's managed to do with her unexpected rise to fame. Upon turning 18, the Florida-born personality created an account on OnlyFans, which quickly racked up some serious cash. Today, she took to her Instagram Story to show off just how much she's earned from the website in the five years she's been posting. Of course, this left fans in awe.

Based on the screenshot she shared, she's made a whopping $57 million from a combination of subscriptions, tips, and messages. This is an undoubtedly impressive number, though it doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. Late last year, Bhad Bhabie revealed that she made a staggering $18 million in her very first month. She also confirmed that she made over $38.6 million over the course of her first year on the platform.

"She said cash her at the bank how bout that," one fan writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Run it up," another says. Bhad Bhabie's financial success is far from the only thing the 21-year-old has going for her these days, however. Earlier this year, she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Kali. She's since provided fans with some adorable photos and updates as she adjusts to motherhood, and supporters are glad to see her and her little one doing well.