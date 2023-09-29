Bhad Bhabie’s OnlyFans Saved Her From Being “Broke”

During her recent appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast, Bhad Bhabie opened up about her life before OnlyFans. The 20-year-old shared that prior to her earnings from the subscription-based site starting to roll in, she was actually "broke." According to her, her mother had been in control of her money before she turned 18, and had put spending limits on her daughter's card.

"I wasn't really thinking much of it at the time," she began. "But I was actually broke as f*ck before I started OnlyFans. Like, I was actually broke as f*ck. I barely had sh*t. My mom was in control of my money, so she was doing whatever she wanted to do, and I had a $500 limit on my card." Despite having dropped a few bangers prior to launching her OF, Bhad Bhabie says she never saw any money from her music.

Bhad Bhabie Says Her Mother Was Controlling Her Money Before OnlyFans

"I seen the light [at the end of] the tunnel," she explained. "It was cr*zy." Bhad Bhabie describes her choice to start an OnlyFans as a "group decision," noting how she was aware of her earning potential on the site. She recalls making a plan with her manager for what to do with the money, and telling him to set aside $3 million for a savings account and to give her $100K to work with each month. Quickly after her page launched, however, her earnings surpassed her and her manager's expectations by a landslide. "It just kept coming and coming," she says. "I was just like, 'sh*t.'"

EmRata remembers hearing of her wild earnings, explaining how they even inspired some of her friends to make accounts. What do you think of Bhad Bhabie revealing she was "broke" before starting OnlyFans? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Bhad Bhabie.

