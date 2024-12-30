Bhad Bhabie Flexes Outrageous OnlyFans Earnings As Fans Blast Her For Alabama Barker & Le Vaughn Drama

Amid all the drama surrounding her boyfriend Le Vaughn and Alabama Barker, Bhad Bhabie is making it clear that she still rolls in a lot of cash. Moreover, she scathingly took shots at Barker on her Instagram Story on Sunday night (December 29), saying that she would probably make an OnlyFans to imitate her and claiming that she's already made $80 million off the typically adult content platform. Bhabie made an OF back in 2021, alleged to have made a million dollars in its first six hours, and reportedly made $57 million since 2021 according to a report earlier this year. That means that, if she's correct, she's made $23 million since this July alone.
Furthermore, you may be wondering what Le Vaughn and Alabama Barker have to do with Bhad Bhabie's OnlyFans claims. Well, that's because she made them while blasting Barker amid their feud. For those unaware, Bhabie and her boyfriend allegedly had a fight that caused him to tangle up with Barker, and when Bhabie found out, she called Barker a "home-wrecker" that made up lies about Vaughn assaulting her.
Bhad Bhabie Performing In Florida
But it turns out that, despite all the Alabama Barker controversy, Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn seemingly got back together, as evidenced by a recent social media post of hers. This follows multiple allegations of cheating, abuse, violence, and more that rocked their romance each and every time, and they always paired up with a reconciliation shortly after. As such, many fans continue to express not just concern for this situation, but anger and frustration for how this constant forgiveness doesn't seem to change anything. At the end of the day, people online just want to see someone take a strong stance when big things like this happen instead of the usual back-and-forth plays for engagement.
Meanwhile, this is also a very difficult time for Bhad Bhabie for more pressing personal reasons, specifically her cancer battle. As for Le Vaughn and Alabama Barker, only time will tell if another chapter emerges in their drama or if this is where things end. Either way, fans have a lot of questions.
