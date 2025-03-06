Bhad Bhabie Flaunts Her Ridiculous OnlyFans Earnings As Alabama Barker Beef Heats Up

Bhad Bhabie was the most recent guest on DDG's livestream on Twitch, chopping it up about the Alabama Barker beef situation and about her many career ups and downs. A particularly interesting clip for fans, though, concerns his questions for her about how much she makes off of OnlyFans. Danielle Bregoli started the account back in 2021 just a few days after turning 18, which was obviously very controversial. She had previously claimed that she made $50 million in a year, and now, she's alleging that the net profit from the page adds up to around $75 million. How about that?

"When we first started, I made a million dollars in six hours," Bhad Bhabie remarked concerning her OnlyFans account. " And by the end of the day, it was at, like, four million. *laughs* And now, overall, the net on it is, like, 75. *laughs* I got properties, cars, all type of s**t." You could tell DDG was in a state of shock, or maybe a sense of regret over the wrong career path. Jokes aside, it's always interesting to see content creators talk about profits and comparisons between their products, even if they might not be a one-to-one juxtaposition.

Alabama Barker Diss Track

But Bhad Bhabie has other issues, namely Alabama Barker. She recently released the "Ms. Whitman" diss against her, and Travis Barker's daughter recently teased a response track that even goes after Bregoli's young daughter. For those unaware, this feud came about due to Bhabie's accusations that her boyfriend Le Vaughn cheated on her with Alabama. That whole situation popped off at the end of last year, and it looks like it might dominate headlines for a little while longer.