Bhad Bhabie Reveals How AI Kanye West Diss Verse Leaked Online

Bhad Bhabie's credibility as a musician has never been higher. The social media presence blow fans away when she dropped the diss song "Ms. Whitman" against Alabama Barker. Not only because the rhymes were solid, but because she teased a remix with Kanye West. Fans were baffled by how Bhad Bhabie managed to get a look from Ye. Well, the rapper hopped on a DDG stream Tuesday and noted that the verse fans heard was not intended for release.

Bhad Bhabie told DDG that the AI verse was actually not her idea. Rather, she placed the blame on her team. She alleged the plan was to get a real West verse, and AI was simply used to simulate what said verse would sound. "They made an AI version of how it would sound, him on it," she explained. "Then someone on my team went live in the middle of the night and played the AI verse." The rapper felt the need to explain what happened after the backlash from the AI verse. Kanye West even took to IG in an effort to clarify his role (or lack thereof) in the song.

Bhad Bhabie Kanye West Sample

West made it crystal clear, via IG, that he's not involved in either side of the Bhabie and Alabama Barker feud. He also told the fans to ignore any verses that appear online without his approval. "I just talked to Travis Barker," the rapper asserted. "I'm not cool with being put in the middle of all this. Any verse, going viral, using my voice and all that, it's like: I didn't do it." Kanye West did, however, clear the sample for his song "Carnival" on Bhad Bhabie's diss. And the rapper credits West's wife, Bianca Censori, with getting it approved so quickly.