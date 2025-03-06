Bhad Bhabie Reveals How AI Kanye West Diss Verse Leaked Online

BY Elias Andrews 420 Views
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)
Bhad Bhabie broke down the making of her diss, including the controversial remix with an AI Kanye West verse.

Bhad Bhabie's credibility as a musician has never been higher. The social media presence blow fans away when she dropped the diss song "Ms. Whitman" against Alabama Barker. Not only because the rhymes were solid, but because she teased a remix with Kanye West. Fans were baffled by how Bhad Bhabie managed to get a look from Ye. Well, the rapper hopped on a DDG stream Tuesday and noted that the verse fans heard was not intended for release.

Bhad Bhabie told DDG that the AI verse was actually not her idea. Rather, she placed the blame on her team. She alleged the plan was to get a real West verse, and AI was simply used to simulate what said verse would sound. "They made an AI version of how it would sound, him on it," she explained. "Then someone on my team went live in the middle of the night and played the AI verse." The rapper felt the need to explain what happened after the backlash from the AI verse. Kanye West even took to IG in an effort to clarify his role (or lack thereof) in the song.

Bhad Bhabie Kanye West Sample

West made it crystal clear, via IG, that he's not involved in either side of the Bhabie and Alabama Barker feud. He also told the fans to ignore any verses that appear online without his approval. "I just talked to Travis Barker," the rapper asserted. "I'm not cool with being put in the middle of all this. Any verse, going viral, using my voice and all that, it's like: I didn't do it." Kanye West did, however, clear the sample for his song "Carnival" on Bhad Bhabie's diss. And the rapper credits West's wife, Bianca Censori, with getting it approved so quickly.

"I reached out to Bianca," Bhad Bhabie explained. "I sent it to her and she was like, 'That's fire.'" The rapper claimed that Censori asked for 24 hours to see what could be done about getting the sample cleared. Then, ten minutes later, she had an answer. "Ten minutes later she texted me like 'cleared it,'" Bhabie recalled. Kanye West previously addressed the confusion surrounding the "Ms. Whitman" diss. He confirmed that he cleared the sample because other artists have given him such a hard time clearing samples in the past.

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
