Alabama Barker Delivers Brutal Message To Bhad Bhabie’s Daughter In Upcoming Diss Track

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker's heated feud shows no signs of slowing down. The two personalities have been going back and forth for several months, and now, it looks like another diss track is on the way. Earlier this week, Barker hopped online to preview what's to come, making it clear that she's far from done with Bhad Bhabie.

In the scathing diss, she takes various shots at the 21-year-old. She even drags Bhad Bhabie's daughter Kali Love into the battle, suggesting that her father Le Vaughn was only with her mother for her money. "Eighteen years later, you gon' see, lil’ Kali / He was f*cking for a bag, now you here, lil’ Kali," she raps. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly when fans can expect to hear the full version of the diss track.

Alabama Barker's New Diss Track

Barker's reference to Bhad Bhabie's daughter didn't sit well with the "Ms. Whitman" rapper's family members, however, who were quick to fire back. Her mother Barbara Bregoli took to social media earlier this week to make her feelings known. "This little dirty a** h*e Arkansas still talking about my granddaughter yet her daddy has a whole new family," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Rocky rules while you're just on your knees [eggplant emojis]."