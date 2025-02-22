Bhad Bhabie Teases Alabama Barker Diss Track Video Featuring Travis Barker Lookalike

Recently, Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram to tease a new music video for her Alabama Barker diss track "Ms. Whitman."

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker have been feuding lately, and it doesn't look like the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper plans on backing down. Recently, she took to Instagram to tease what appears to be a new music video to accompany the diss track she previewed this week. She takes various shots at Alabama in it, even accusing her of getting pregnant with Tyga's child and getting an abortion.

"You sucked the d**k straight out my a*s, who got the upper hand? / [...] / This h*e belong all in the zoo, see I don't understand / She f*cked on Tyga and killed babies I seen the sonogram," she raps. Now, it looks like she could be preparing for a formal release. "My sh*t ain’t rented . 2/24," she captioned a photo of herself today after dropping the teaser. The teaser itself shows Bhad Bhabie dancing on a man playing the drums.

Why Is Bhad Bhabie Beefing With Alabama Barker?

This seems to be a reference to Barker's father, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Commenters were quick to clock the shade, and it looks like they're here for it. "The drummer, Danielle you wrong for this(I like it 😂🔥😭," one fan writes. "Hand this girl a grammy atp," another says. At the time of writing, Alabama has yet to respond to the teaser. She did respond to some other apparent shade recently, however. Earlier this week, Bhad Bhabie hopped online to show off her new look. In various photos, she sported a long blonde wig with blunt bangs and a dramatic makeup look.

Immediately, social media users suspected that this was her way of mocking Alabama. She even wore a pair of the personality's signature pajamas. "Imitation is the best form of flattery," Alabama wrote on her Instagram Story amid the speculation. "Some people are working overtime while I'm just keeping it moving. It's done. Thanks for all the love though." The feud first started in December, when Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama of sleeping with the father of her child, Le Vaughn.

