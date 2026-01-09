Donald Trump Confirms Diddy Asked For A Pardon And He’s Not Interested

Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly tried his luck with a presidential pardon, but it doesn’t look like President Donald Trump is biting.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Trump confirmed that the music mogul wrote him a letter asking for a pardon. According to the president, the request didn’t move him at all. Trump made it clear he is not considering granting clemency to Combs, keeping his response short and final. According to NYT, Trump told the Times reporters that Mr. Combs had "asked [him] for a pardon" and that the request came "through a letter."

The topic came up while Trump was discussing potential pardons, and Diddy’s name was just one of several floated during the conversation. Trump also shut down the idea of pardoning other high-profile figures, including former New Jersey senator Robert Menendez, disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, who is facing serious federal charges related to drug trafficking.

Read More: Diddy Is Allegedly Boasting About Potential Donald Trump Pardon In Prison

Trump Is Not Considering Granting A Pardon

When asked about Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the killing of George Floyd, Trump said he had not been approached with a request and left it at that.

While details about Diddy’s letter were not shared, Trump acknowledged that the two do have a history. Though it has not always been friendly. Combs has publicly criticized Trump in recent years, particularly after Trump entered politics, which may not have helped his case.

Diddy’s legal situation has been under intense public scrutiny, making the idea of a pardon a major talking point online. Still, Trump’s comments suggest there is little chance of that happening anytime soon.