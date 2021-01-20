pardon
- PoliticsSnoop Dogg Says Donald Trump Has His "Love & Respect" For PardonTha Doggfather had previously praised No. 45, but for those unaware, this is unfortunately the latest example of hip-hop endorsing him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black May Be Forced To Serve Jail Sentence Originally Pardoned By Donald TrumpKodak's recent arrest could bring back his original 2020 sentence.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz Praises Meek Mill After Recent PardonBoosie Badazz celebrated Meek Mill receiving a pardon on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDaBaby Admits Support For Donald Trump After Kodak Black Pardon: "Trump Is A Gangsta"DaBaby says that Donald Trump is "gangsta" for pardoning Kodak Black.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJoe Exotic Believes He Has Prostate Cancer, Wants Presidential PardonJoe Exotic firmly believes he is dying in prison.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake, Meek Mill, Killer Mike & More Unite For Ralo's FreedomDrake, Lil Baby, T.I, Meek Mill and more mobilze in the hopes that President Joe Biden will officially grant Ralo a presidential pardon. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureJoe Exotic Describes Time Since "Tiger King" Debut As: “A Year Of Hell”Joe Exotic says “it has been a year of hell” since "Tiger King" premiered.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsLil Wayne's Pardon Letter Officially Signed By Donald TrumpA copy of Lil Wayne's pardon letter from the former president surfaces.By Aron A.
- MusicFunkmaster Flex Shames Jay-Z For Trump AlignmentDuring an extensive on-air segment, Funkmaster Flex gathered his thoughts on Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, who recently received a Presidential pardon from Donald Trump. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsKodak Black's Lawyer Issues Statement About Deleted $1 Million Donation TweetKodak Black's attorney combats media reports about the rapper deleting his tweet claiming that he would donate $1 million after being pardoned by Trump.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Wayne Fans Go Crazy After Rapper Enters Club For Stevie J's BirthdayLil Wayne did not host a "pardon party," despite rumors saying that he did.By Aron A.
- PoliticsYNW Melly's Co-Defendant Calls On Joe Biden To Free The RapperYNW Bortlen, YNW Melly's co-defendant, calls on President Joe Biden to free the "Murder on my Mind" rapper.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeKodak Black Officially Released From PrisonKodak Black's Presidential pardon came through swiftly.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWack 100 Praises Lil Wayne: "He Took That Charge Like A Gangsta"With many offering unsolicited takes on Lil Wayne's recent Presidential pardon, Wack 100 praised the rapper for "keeping it gangsta."By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsKodak Black Thanks Trump, Prosecutors Want Him Detained In South CarolinaThe rapper still faces sexual assault charges in connection to an alleged incident that occurred in 2016.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsLil Wayne's Lawyer Disputes Claims That Tunechi Finessed Trump For PardonLil Wayne's lawyer fights back claims that the rapper only endorsed Trump so he could be pardoned.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKodak Black & Lil Wayne's Lawyer Issues Statement On Trump PardonsKodak Black and Lil Wayne's shared attorney, Bradford Cohen, speaks out after Trump granted them clemency.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBobby Shmurda Trends On Twitter After Failing To Receive Trump PardonA lot of people wanted to see Bobby Shmurda's name on Trump's pardon list.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKodak Black & Lil Wayne Granted Clemency: Twitter ReactsPeople are overjoyed about the news that Kodak Black and Lil Wayne were granted clemency.By Alex Zidel