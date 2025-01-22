Boosie Badazz Pleads With Donald Trump For A Presidential Pardon

Boosie Badazz reached out to Donald Trump on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon, pleading with the new President of the United States for a pardon. Boosie is facing gun related charges for alleged incidents in San Diego.

"Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT!! MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF," Boosie wrote. He further argued: "I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW. PRESIDENT TRUMP, I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd offense MARIJUANA ( grams ,grams,grams ) I NEVER WAS EVEN OFFERED REHAB STRAIGHT TO PRISON.N TRUMP IM BOOSIE IM A RAPPER/ FILMMAKER FROM BATON ROUGE. I WAS TARGETED.. MY MOUTH N THINGS I STAND ON GET ME N ALOT SH*T BUT IM REAL! My lawyer MEGHAN BLANCO can explain this case. She knew the charges n against you were bad she even spoke about it on radio."

Boosie Badazz Reaches Out To Donald Trump

It isn't the first time Boosie has requested a pardon in the case from Trump. Less than 24 hours after he won the presidential election over Kamala Harris in November, Boosie was already on X making the same request of the then-president-elect. In the same series of posts, he also asked Trump not to provide immunity to police officers, as he had publically considered doing. He wrote: "I THINK THIS WILL MOTIVATE OFFICERS TO COMMIT DEADLY CRIMES. PLEASE DONT DO THIS anyway congratulations on your win LETS GET THIS MONEY N DROP THESE TAXES sh*t killing me."