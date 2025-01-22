Boosie Badazz Pleads With Donald Trump For A Presidential Pardon

Sacramento Kings v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 1: Rapper Boosie Badazz looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings at State Farm Arena on November 1, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Boosie Badazz wants help from Donald Trump.

Boosie Badazz reached out to Donald Trump on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon, pleading with the new President of the United States for a pardon. Boosie is facing gun related charges for alleged incidents in San Diego.

"Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT!! MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF," Boosie wrote. He further argued: "I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW. PRESIDENT TRUMP, I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd offense MARIJUANA ( grams ,grams,grams ) I NEVER WAS EVEN OFFERED REHAB STRAIGHT TO PRISON.N TRUMP IM BOOSIE IM A RAPPER/ FILMMAKER FROM BATON ROUGE. I WAS TARGETED.. MY MOUTH N THINGS I STAND ON GET ME N ALOT SH*T BUT IM REAL! My lawyer MEGHAN BLANCO can explain this case. She knew the charges n against you were bad she even spoke about it on radio."

Boosie Badazz Reaches Out To Donald Trump

It isn't the first time Boosie has requested a pardon in the case from Trump. Less than 24 hours after he won the presidential election over Kamala Harris in November, Boosie was already on X making the same request of the then-president-elect. In the same series of posts, he also asked Trump not to provide immunity to police officers, as he had publically considered doing. He wrote: "I THINK THIS WILL MOTIVATE OFFICERS TO COMMIT DEADLY CRIMES. PLEASE DONT DO THIS anyway congratulations on your win LETS GET THIS MONEY N DROP THESE TAXES sh*t killing me."

Boosie's latest post come amid a number of pardons Trump's handed out since his inauguration on Monday. Perhaps most notably, he decided to pardon almost everyone charged in connection with the infamous attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The move came after Joe Biden issued several preemptive pardons of his own ahead of the inauguration. Those included Anthony Fauci, who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Disease during the coronavirus pandemic.

