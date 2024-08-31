Boosie Badazz Begs “Whoever Wins” For Presidential Pardon Amid Gun Case

BYCaroline Fisher194 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Rapper Boosie Badazz attends the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Boosie is asking for help.

Boosie Badazz is no stranger to legal trouble, but last month, the Louisiana-born rapper thought he'd finally seen the end of his longwinded battle over a federal gun charge. The case was dismissed, but just weeks later, he revealed that he had been indicted again. According to him, it was on the same charge, as well as a new one.

For obvious reasons, he wasn't happy and proceeded to put federal prosecutor Michael Wheat on blast in a post on X. "WHY YOU DIDNT CHARGE ME WITH THAT THE FIRST TIME?" he wrote. "THIS MAN HAS A SERIOUS VENDETTA OF HATE AGAINST ME." Now, he's taken to X once again, this time to ask both Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to help him out depending on who gets elected.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Theorizes Cassie Wants More Money Out Of Diddy

Boosie Badazz With A Request

"MY CASE GOT DISMISSED FOR A RULING THAT WAS MADE N THE 9th CIRCUIT COURT," he began. "2 WEEKS LATER THE RULING GETS VACATED. SMH SOON AS I CELEBRATE THE LAW IS VACATED GTFOH I GOT SOME POWERFUL PEOPLE WHO HATE ME WITH EVERY BONE N THEY BODY. I WAS SENT TO PRISON FOR 10 YEARS FOR 3rd MARIJUANA. FOR BEING A USER LOL NO REHAB ,NO PROBATION SENT STRAIGHT TO PRISON .AT THIS POINT I NEED A PARDEN FROM WHOEVER WINS," he wrote, tagging both Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Clearly, Boosie is hopeful that one of them can help him amid his legal battle. It remains to be seen whether or not his wish will be granted. What do you think of Boosie Badazz asking whoever wins the presidential race for a pardon? Do you think he'll get one or not? What about him getting indicted again on the same charge that had previously been dropped? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Concert Shut Down After Two Men Were Shot Dead

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...