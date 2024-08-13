Boosie Badazz Theorizes Cassie Wants More Money Out Of Diddy

Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 26: Rapper Boosie Baddazz attends the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Boosie Badazz says the entire situation is a "mess."

Boosie Badazz says the legal situation that Diddy is dealing with is a "mess" and theorized that Cassie wants more money than she got from settling her lawsuit against the industry veteran last year. He discussed Cassie's allegations of misconduct against Diddy during an interview with VladTV.

"It's just a mess right now," Boosie said of the situation. "It's just a mess everywhere right now. Cassie and that side don't sound too happy. I know she ain't got no $30 million." From there, he implied she'd be living a quieter lifestyle if that was the case. Fans joined in with unfounded theories in the comments section of Vlad's interview on YouTube. "She won't be able to enjoy that money," one top response reads. "She might 'mysteriously' pass away too. She's securing her child. And there's nothing comedic about this case. It's ridiculous and sad." Another wrote: "She probably sign paper work can’t talk about it."

Diddy & Cassie Pose Together Backstage During "Puff Daddy & The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour"

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Cassie (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy pose backstage during the Puff Daddy and The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour presented by Ciroc Vodka and Live Nation at Barclays Center on May 21, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

It's far from the first time Boosie has spoken on Cassie's allegations against Diddy. He previously reacted to the Bad Boy mogul's apology video that released in the wake of CNN publishing footage of him hitting Cassie at a hotel in 2016. At the time, he theorized that Diddy would sample his comments for a future comeback song. He also described him as a "sick" individual for his actions in the video. Diddy has consistently denied all of the accusations he's faced over the last year.

Boosie Speaks On Diddy & Cassie

Boosie's conversation with Vlad began with the two discussing Young Thug and the YSL RICO case. When asked whether it's the craziest court case he's ever seen, Boosie described it as a "movie," and spoke on Lil Woody's recent testimony. He also discussed YNW Melly's upcoming trial as well. Check out the full clip above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

