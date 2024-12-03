Cassie Reportedly Tried To Settle Diddy Allegations Privately Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Attorney Donte Mills discusses the case during Law & Crime’s upcoming series, "The Rise and Fall of Diddy."

Cassie reportedly attempted to settle her allegations against Diddy privately with her ex-boyfriend before filing her bombshell lawsuit against him. Attorney and legal commentator Donte Mills made the claim while discussing the case for Law & Crime’s upcoming three-episode podcast series, The Rise and Fall of Diddy.

“She came to him before she filed [any] lawsuit and said, ‘I believed I was wronged by you,’” Mills alleged, according to a preview of the series obtained by The Guardian on Monday. “And she gave him an opportunity to settle the case before she brought [a] lawsuit.” He further alleged: “I know that both Sean Combs’ attorneys and Cassie’s attorneys were in conversation, in talks, to see if they can resolve the lawsuit, but they were not able to and those settlement negotiations fell through." Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, previously alleged Diddy offered his client “eight figures” in an attempt to “silence her."

Diddy Poses With Cassie During Puff Daddy & The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Cassie (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy pose backstage during the Puff Daddy and The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour presented by Ciroc Vodka and Live Nation at Barclays Center on May 21, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cassie and Diddy ended up settling the lawsuit just one day after the initial public filing. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” she said in a statement at the time. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” Diddy also addressed the settlement through his attorney: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”