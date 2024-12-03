Cassie Reportedly Tried To Settle Diddy Allegations Privately Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Cassie reportedly attempted to settle her allegations against Diddy privately with her ex-boyfriend before filing her bombshell lawsuit against him. Attorney and legal commentator Donte Mills made the claim while discussing the case for Law & Crime’s upcoming three-episode podcast series, The Rise and Fall of Diddy.
“She came to him before she filed [any] lawsuit and said, ‘I believed I was wronged by you,’” Mills alleged, according to a preview of the series obtained by The Guardian on Monday. “And she gave him an opportunity to settle the case before she brought [a] lawsuit.” He further alleged: “I know that both Sean Combs’ attorneys and Cassie’s attorneys were in conversation, in talks, to see if they can resolve the lawsuit, but they were not able to and those settlement negotiations fell through." Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, previously alleged Diddy offered his client “eight figures” in an attempt to “silence her."
Diddy Poses With Cassie During Puff Daddy & The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour
Cassie and Diddy ended up settling the lawsuit just one day after the initial public filing. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” she said in a statement at the time. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” Diddy also addressed the settlement through his attorney: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”
That was far from the end of Diddy's legal troubles, however. Over the course of the next year, countless alleged victims came forward with allegations about the Bad Boy mogul. Authorities also arrested him on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering in September. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied all the allegations against him. His trial will kick off in May 2025.