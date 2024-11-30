Diddy Accused Of Dangling Cassie's Friend Over Hotel Balcony

He allegedly called himself the "Devil."

Diddy list of crimes seemingly grows every week. The Bad Boy founder already has accusations totaling in the triple digits, but he was subjected to another one on November 29. A friend of Diddy's ex, Cassie, has accused the mogul of physically attacking her on September 26, 2016. She claims that the Bad Boy founder shoved her around a hotel room. From there, she claims Diddy groped, insulted, and threatened her with violence if she dared to resist. The cherry on top? He allegedly called himself the "Devil" while doing so.

Cassie's friend, Bryana "Bana" Bonglan, previously worked for Diddy. She designed clothes for the mogul prior to the alleged incident. The lawsuit filed by Bonglan's lawyer claims that Diddy forced himself upon her while the two were in a hotel room. There was physical abuse in the hotel room, but the worst part of the incident occurred on the balcony. Bonglan alleges that Diddy dangled her over the 17th floor balcony in an effort to instill fear in her. "He forcibly groped her breasts, dangled her from a balcony and battered her," the suit read. "She reasonably believed that Combs' assault was him making good on his threats."

Bana Bonglan Claimed Diddy Threatened Her Life

Bonglan claimed that the incident marked the end of several months of harassment. The lawsuit said that the balcony assault was a "culmination of a series of threats, intimidation and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan's interactions. The lawsuit described Diddy's treatment of the alleged victim as "outrageous and abhorrent conduct" that violated her "fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety." Deadline reported that Bonglan is seeking $10 million in damages. She also provided photos of her with Diddy and Cassie in the lawsuit.