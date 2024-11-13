Diddy Accuser Reveals Her Identity In Lawsuit For Alleged Sexual Assault

Reportedly, a judge refused to let a woman sue Diddy anonymously.

Recently, one of the women accusing Diddy of sexual assault disclosed her identity. According to new court documents obtained the AllHipHop, Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil refused to allow the woman to sue anonymously. Candice McCrary has now filed a lawsuit under her name, accusing the Bad Boy founder of sexually assaulting her at a party in 2004.

“Upon arriving at the hotel suite, Ms. McCrary noticed that there were a dozen people there having drinks and listening to music in a relaxed party environment,” the lawsuit alleges. “While attempting to mingle around the party, Ms. McCrary and her friend were suddenly grabbed and taken to a separate room off from the main party. Ms. McCrary believed the man taking them to be a security guard, so she went with him. But when she asked him where they were going, he simply told her ‘You know what you are here for.’”

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Combs soon turned his sights to Ms. McCrary and forced her to take her clothes off, again under the threat of violence,” the lawsuit also alleges. “Once she was undressed, Combs forced himself on her and began to sexually assault her. Combs fondled, molested and ultimately raped Ms. McCrary, all while she was begging him to stop."