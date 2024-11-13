Ferg Passionately Dismisses Diddy’s Shocking Allegations

FERG may have some bias towards the Bad Boy Records founder.

Over the weekend, FERG put out his first studio album in four years with DAROLD. It's one of his most personal records to date as he recently detailed the idea behind it. "Creating my first album "Trap lord" was an outlet for me being a young black man in the hood facing daily adversities. At one point I even felt like a "lord that was trapped," he wrote on Instagram. "Reflection led me to becoming more "Hood pope" the enlightened one but I found balance in just being "Darold." So far, the project has had some good reception online from fans and critics alike. It's leading to some interviews already too, with FERG popping into The Breakfast Club recently to talk about it.

However, the New York native isn't necessarily making headlines for his insight on the project. Instead, his comments about Diddy are becoming the story from this sit-down. According to AllHipHop, the music mogul came up in the conversation and it's ruffling some fans' feathers. It's worth noting that Ferg and Diddy have a close relationship dating back to the former's childhood. They crossed paths thanks to FERG's late father designing the Bad Boy Records logo.

Ferg Talks Diddy & His New Album Darold With The Breakfast Club

With that in mind, maybe take his subsequent comments with a grain of salt. He was quick to passionately downplay the numerous allegations against the disgraced music figure, saying, "Diddy is my family and I love his family. I don’t know all of what’s going on with this case and everything like that and it’s a bunch of hearsay," he stated.