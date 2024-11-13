Ferg Passionately Dismisses Diddy’s Shocking Allegations

BYZachary Horvath787 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Apr 16, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; ASAP Ferg makes a guest appearance in DJ Khaled's set during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
FERG may have some bias towards the Bad Boy Records founder.

Over the weekend, FERG put out his first studio album in four years with DAROLD. It's one of his most personal records to date as he recently detailed the idea behind it. "Creating my first album "Trap lord" was an outlet for me being a young black man in the hood facing daily adversities. At one point I even felt like a "lord that was trapped," he wrote on Instagram. "Reflection led me to becoming more "Hood pope" the enlightened one but I found balance in just being "Darold." So far, the project has had some good reception online from fans and critics alike. It's leading to some interviews already too, with FERG popping into The Breakfast Club recently to talk about it.

However, the New York native isn't necessarily making headlines for his insight on the project. Instead, his comments about Diddy are becoming the story from this sit-down. According to AllHipHop, the music mogul came up in the conversation and it's ruffling some fans' feathers. It's worth noting that Ferg and Diddy have a close relationship dating back to the former's childhood. They crossed paths thanks to FERG's late father designing the Bad Boy Records logo.

Read More: Controversial TikToker "LifeandScars" Smokes Fentanyl During Livestream After Allegedly Faking His Death

Ferg Talks Diddy & His New Album Darold With The Breakfast Club

With that in mind, maybe take his subsequent comments with a grain of salt. He was quick to passionately downplay the numerous allegations against the disgraced music figure, saying, "Diddy is my family and I love his family. I don’t know all of what’s going on with this case and everything like that and it’s a bunch of hearsay," he stated.

"Really it’s like, 1000 bottles of baby oil? What’s that have to do anything with him being a bad man? He’s just a rich man with bunch of baby oil." As we said, this took some aback, with one YouTube commenter saying, "I don’t think the celebrities realize when they say things like 'he’s being arrested for being freaky/having baby oils' it instantly makes people question your character. Yes he’s innocent until proven guilty but there’s a million better ways to say that rather than minimizing the heinous accusations…" At the time of writing, Diddy recently received a court hearing date for his latest bail package. It will happen on November 22 at 2 p.m. in Manhattan.

Read More: Meek Mill Proclaims "No Diddy Gang" In Viral Clip

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...