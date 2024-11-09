Asap Ferg & Denzel Curry Are Fending Off A Plethora Of "Demons" On Their Newest Collab

Ferg and Curry need to drop a joint album.

It's pretty impressive how well A$AP Ferg was able to translate that idea into this album, and it shows through tracks like "Demons." This Denzel Curry collaboration is the perfect embodiment of balance. Overall, it hits hard both in the whip and mentally speaking. The haunting synths and expressive background kid vocals add to the theme about shapeshifting demons that Ferg and Curry are dealing with. For them they come in the form of death, drugs, social media, and familial issues. The ambiguity allows for some clever wordplay, and they take full advantage of it. It's another homerun from Ferg and Curry and we hope their relationship translates to a collab tape one day.

While we are still waiting on one of the A$AP Mob 's marquee members to deliver their album, another one of them fulfilled their promise. This weekend, A$AP Ferg put out his first record in four years with DAROLD, and it's clear that the New York rapper was finding himself again. The Trap Lord penned a heartfelt and inspiring message to his fans on IG while hyping up the project. He talked about how he rediscovered his passion for painting and found a nice balance for this tape's themes and messages. "Creating my first album "Trap lord" was an outlet for me being a young black man in the hood facing daily adversities. At one point I even felt like a "lord that was trapped." Reflection led me to becoming more "Hood pope" the enlightened one but I found balance in just being "Darold."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.