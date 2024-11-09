Asap Ferg & Denzel Curry Are Fending Off A Plethora Of "Demons" On Their Newest Collab

While we are still waiting on one of the A$AP Mob's marquee members to deliver their album, another one of them fulfilled their promise. This weekend, A$AP Ferg put out his first record in four years with DAROLD, and it's clear that the New York rapper was finding himself again. The Trap Lord penned a heartfelt and inspiring message to his fans on IG while hyping up the project. He talked about how he rediscovered his passion for painting and found a nice balance for this tape's themes and messages. "Creating my first album "Trap lord" was an outlet for me being a young black man in the hood facing daily adversities. At one point I even felt like a "lord that was trapped." Reflection led me to becoming more "Hood pope" the enlightened one but I found balance in just being "Darold."
It's pretty impressive how well A$AP Ferg was able to translate that idea into this album, and it shows through tracks like "Demons." This Denzel Curry collaboration is the perfect embodiment of balance. Overall, it hits hard both in the whip and mentally speaking. The haunting synths and expressive background kid vocals add to the theme about shapeshifting demons that Ferg and Curry are dealing with. For them they come in the form of death, drugs, social media, and familial issues. The ambiguity allows for some clever wordplay, and they take full advantage of it. It's another homerun from Ferg and Curry and we hope their relationship translates to a collab tape one day.
"Demons" - Asap Ferg & Denzel Curry
Quotable Lyrics:
Goin' through drama created the trauma
That shit that'll make you a demon
Psychological warfare, digital bots (Uh)
Algorithm on the Instagram (Woo), I'm seein' nothin' but thots
Demons that's scared of the block (Block), I got to carry the Glock (Glock, yeah)
My uncle was a fiend (Fiend), he was married to the rock, huh