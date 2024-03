Fiend is a true veteran in the game, having been an active rapper/producer since 1994. Famous for his tenure with No Limit Records, he has also been signed to DMX’s Ruff Ryders Entertainment, but is currently signed to Jet Life, Curren$y’s label. He has released over 20 albums, his most successful one, There’s One in Every Family is certified Gold status and peaked at the number 8 spot on the US Billboard 200 album chart.