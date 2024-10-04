Ferg Enlists Future And Mike WiLL Made-It For New Banger "Allure"

Ferg got in his bag on this one.

"Allure" feels like it came out of a time machine. It takes three artists, each of whom were vital artists in the mid-2010s, and returns them to the sound that made them so vital to begin with. Ferg has stumbled here and there with solo material over the last decade. Some of his experiments have failed, others have been underrated. "Allure," though is the rapper at his absolute best. He sounds hungry, he sounds eager to bring out the best in his collaborators. Most importantly, though, he sounds fun. Ferg has always had charisma to spare, and his verse on "Allure" proves that it's still present.

The time machine aspect of the song, though, is equally credited to Future and Mike WiLL Made-It. The latter has been keeping a low profile after his legendary 2010s run, and this beat proves that he hasn't lost a step. It's menacing and catchy, especially with the way he layers Ferg's ad-libs. The "om" chant that underpins Future's verse is another immeasurable detail that gives "Allure" character. Future has really been in his mixtape Pluto bag as of late, as evidenced by the album Mixtape Pluto. He continues rapping like he did during his iconic 2010s run, and surprise surprise, it sounds amazing. "Allure" is a winner.

Ferg And Future Slide Over Mike WiLL's Ominous Beat

