ASAP Ferg's Name Change Has Fans Theorizing That He Left ASAP Mob

ASAP Ferg is the second-biggest member of ASAP Mob. Rocky will always be the biggest, since he broke through first, but Ferg proved that the crew had staying power. He's been the most consistent member of ASAP Mob in terms of output and guest appearances. At least, he was. The rapper recently put out a new single, "MDMX," and fans have noticed that he's credited as "Ferg" and not "ASAP Ferg." This has sparked a tidal wave of speculation over whether he's left the crew for good.

The name change comes after years of struggle between Ferg and ASAP Mob. In 2020, various crew members implied that the rapper was no longer a member. ASAP Nast clarified this point on X (formerly Twitter), however, by stating that Ferg was very much involved with their musical output. He put out his next album, Floor Seats II, under the name ASAP Ferg, so everything seemed to be fine.

Ferg has been relatively quiet on the music front during the last couple years, which is what makes the name change so jarring. This is the first time Ferg has been officially credited without the "ASAP" prefix. A casual fan would be able to infer that this is a significant change.

Read More: ASAP Ferg, Sexyy Red, And MCVertt Team Up For New Single "Face Down"

Ferg Insists He Still A Part Of ASAP Mob

Significant, but not as damning as it may appear. Ferg actually announced that he would be shortening his name back in October 2021. He issued a statement through Roc Nation, clarifying his plan and letting fans know that the name change does not reflect turmoil with ASAP Mob. "Ferg is very much still part of the Mob, and is A$AP Ferg within A$AP Mob," the statement read. "Ferg as an individual artist and with his solo career is Ferg."

Ferg's actions since making the announcement have supported this. He reunited with ASAP Rocky to preview a snippet of an unreleased song on Instagram. Fans are hoping he shows up on Rocky's new album, Don't Be Dumb. ASAP Ferg also told High Snobiety that he could never envision a time in which he wasn't involved with the Mob. "I don’t think there’s no breaking up of the Mob," he explained. "It’s like, once you’re in the Mob, you can't get out. This is blood in, blood out... You can never get out of the mob. So that’s not even a thing."

Read More: Watch ASAP Ferg Freestyle Over Snoop Dogg’s “Pump Pump”