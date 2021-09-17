ASAP Ferg
- MusicRoc Nation Stole Samples For GloRilla & A$AP Ferg Songs, Producer Kerry D. Brown Claims"F.N.F." and "Plain Jane" were both mentioned in a lawsuit from the Houston-based creative.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsArmani White & A$AP Ferg Flex Their "SILVER TOOTH." On Bow Wow-Sampling SingleWhat's in your streaming rotation this weekend?By Hayley Hynes
- TVA$AP Ferg Sparks Heated Debate Over "Power" Vs. "BMF"A$AP Ferg is riding with "BMF" all the way.By Aron A.
- MixtapesSevyn Streeter Shares "Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz" Ft. Chris Brown, A$AP Ferg & MoreThe R&B singer delivers a project filled with sultry jams.By Erika Marie