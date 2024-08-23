Jaylen Brown And ASAP Ferg Play It Cool On New Single "Just Do It"

Ferg does his thing...

Jaylen Brown has had a great 2024. He won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics. He won the Finals MVP. He's also dating WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick. It's no wonder he felt emboldened enough to drop a song with ASAP Ferg. Brown dropped his debut single on Friday, "Just Do It," and it's, well, more or less what you'd expect. It's not a bad song, by any means, but it's definitely carried by the instrumental and the featured artist. Jaylen Brown spits, but it's more an instance of not messing things up, than doing tons right. "Just Do It" is proof that less is oftentimes more. Especially with little rapping experience.

Jaylen Brown kicks the song off. He's got a lot of tough talk for his haters, which makes sense given the long road that the Celtics have had to a title. "My heart is out of space, I'm talking astronomy," he raps. "Weight up on our chest but you not as strong as me. If all we do is argue maybe you not the one for me." His flow is very monotone. Very monotone. As in, there's no variance from bar to bar. The bars are not bad, per say, but they do run together because of the same-ness of Jaylen Brown's flow. Fortunately, ASAP Ferg comes through and sprinkles some spice on "Just Do It." An enjoyable song, even if the lead artist is lacking.

Jaylen Brown Gets Help From Ferg On His Debut Single

