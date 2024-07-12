Jaylen Brown & Kysre Gondrezick Get Closer Than Ever On The ESPYs Red Carpet

2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Some fans are disappointed that Gondrezick is taken.

Jaylen Brown has been having an incredible 2024. Overall, his NBA season culminated with a championship for the Boston Celtics. Furthermore, he was able to win Finals MVP which is a massive honor. He was able to help the Celtics in every series and his performances showed that he can be the number one option on a stacked roster. For some fans, it is clear that he is winning in more ways than one, and you are about to see why.

During the Boston Celtics championship parade, Jaylen Brown was seen with none other than Kysre Gondrezick. Gondrezick is a WNBA player who fans have been obsessing over as of late. Well, it sparked dating rumors and last night, they were pretty well confirmed. Below, you can see that Brown and Gondrezick were together on the red carpet at the ESPYs. The two were quite close on the red carpet and they were having a great time.

Jaylen Brown And Kysre Gondrezick Are Official

As you can imagine, some of the male fans out there are a bit jealous of Brown. Although things haven't been perfect for the NBA star. For instance, he was left off of the US Olympic team, much to his chagrin. Either way, the NBA title and the Finals MVP will likely soften that blow for the time being. Heading into next season, the Celtics appear as though they are ready for a repeat.

Let us know what you think about this relationship, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Jaylen Brown is one of the best players in the NBA? Why do you think he was snubbed from playing for USA Basketball? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

