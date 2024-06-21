Jaylen Brown & Kysre Gondrezick Spark Dating Rumors At The Celtics Parade

The Celtics parade was a lot of fun.

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are now NBA champions. Overall, their reign in the NBA has been long overdue. The Celtics have been a powerhouse but just haven't been able to get over the hump. However, in 2024, they had one of the greatest seasons in recent memory. They destroyed their opponents at every turn and only lost a grand total of 18 times. Furthermore, they only racked up three losses in the entire postseason.

Today, the Celtics got to celebrate their big win with the rest of their city. There was a massive turn out as Celtics fans were scattered throughout the city. Each parade float was turnt up, and Brown had a guest with him. That guest was none other than Kyrse Gondrezick. For those who may not know, Gondrezick is a player in the WNBA. She is currently on the Chicago Sky, where she is teammates with rookie sensation Angel Reese.

Jaylen Brown x Kysre Gondrezick

Of course, her addition to the Boston Celtics float has led to all sorts of rumors about her and Jaylen Brown. While Brown's teammate Tatum is with Ella Mai, Brown finds himself having a good time with a player who is looking to make a big impact this year. Needless to say, he is having a nice start to his summer. Only time will tell whether or not the Celtics can come through and repeat next season.

Let us know what you think of this potential couple, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Jaylen Brown is on his way to becoming one of the best players in the league? Have you been watching the WNBA so far this season? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

