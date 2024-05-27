Jaylen Brown Calls Out Stephen A. Smith For Reported Criticism, Gets Support From Isiah Thomas

Indiana Pacers (128) Vs. Boston Celtics (133) At TD Garden
Boston, MA - May 21: Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown reacts after tying the game late in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Jaylen Brown wants to know Stephen A. Smith's source.

Jaylen Brown called out Stephen A. Smith on X (formerly Twitter), on Sunday, after the media pundit criticized him on ESPN. When Smith claimed to have an NBA source who argued the Boston Celtics star has an "I am better than you" attitude and isn't “marketable" because of it. Brown fired back: "State your source."

NBA legend Isiah Thomas joined in with a message of support for the 27-year-old. "I have been a friend, mentor and advisor to @FCHWPO since he was a student at UC Berkeley he is 100 percent marketable and before you slander his name @stephenasmith tell your source to put their name on it or don’t speak on it. Let it be known," he wrote.

Jaylen Brown Speaks With Jayson Tatum Ahead Of Game 3

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 25: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics talks with Jayson Tatum #0 prior to Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Afterward, Smith clarified that he had no issues with Brown. Replying to Thomas, he wrote: "I have no idea what you’re talking about @IsiahThomas. I have been a fan of Jaylen Brown for years. Still am. What’s unfortunate is that YOU — who’s known for me decades — would choose to go on X to expressed whatever dissent you feel instead of calling me directly. But I get it. It’s a pattern several folks have used vs me recently, suddenly forgetting communication we’ve always had. So be it. I root for JB always—a great dude and player. But the @celtics have to close the deal." Check out Jaylen Brown's response to Stephen A. Smith below..

Jaylen Brown Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith

The back and forth comes as Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals. After Saturday night's win in Indiana, they'll have a chance to close out their series against the Pacers on Monday night in Game 4. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jaylen Brown and the NBA Playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

