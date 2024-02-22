Jaylen Brown Called Out For Not Helping His Girlfriend Cross Icy Sidewalk

Jaylen Brown has been called out for "disrespecting" his girlfriend after footage appeared online in which he seemingly ignored her as she attempted to traverse an icy sidewalk. "He’s too comfortable.. this happened to me before.. and he dead told me I shouldn’t have worn those heels. I’m telling y’all the bar is in hell 😒," one person lamented. "Too busy worried about being seen, you don’t even see your girl… they both need a new man!" added another. "She even reached out to him he still didn’t help her," noted a third.

However, some people were on hand to defend Brown. "So if he twist an ankle she gonna play for him?" argued one defender. Brown is currently putting up 22/5.5/3.7 for the Celtics as the Eastern Conference runs through Boston. What's your take on the situation? Let us know in the comments.

Jaylen Brown Wants To Use Record Contract To Affect Social Change In Boston

However, while Brown may seemingly not care about his girlfriend, he does have some major love for his fellow man. "I want to bring Black Wall Street here, to Boston. I want to attack wealth disparity. There's analytics that support stimulating the wealth gap could be better for the entire economy. With the biggest financial deal in NBA history, it makes sense to talk about one, your investment in communities but two also, the wealth disparity here that nobody wants to talk about. It's something that we can all improve on. I think through my platform, through influential partners, through elected leaders and government officials, we can come together and create new jobs, new resources, new businesses, new ideas. That can highlight minorities but also stimulate the wealth gap and economy at the same time," Brown told reporters after signing a then-record NBA contract last year.

According to the mayoral campaign of Michelle Wu, who won election in 2022, wealth disparity is a major issue in the city. The median net worth of a white family is nearly $250,000. The median net worth of a Black family is $8. Furthermore, a 2022 study shows that 24% of Massachusetts Latinos live in poverty. This is coupled with issues like an exponentially rising cost of living. For example, the average rent for the city of Boston is over $3000. However, with passionate voices like Brown's, maybe some tangible change can actually come to the city.

