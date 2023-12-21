Myles Turner Attends Pacers' "Star Wars" Night With Girlfriend Dressed As Princess Leia

Pacers center Myles Turner was allowed to express his full inner geek when the team held a Star Wars night earlier this week. Turner arrived dressed as Han Solo while his partner wowed in a faithful recreation of Princess Leia's iconic outfit. The pair had previously dressed as Hogwarts students to celebrate Halloween. However, people have been begging Turner for the woman's name as it is something he has kept very private. Furthermore, Turner appeared in a Jedi robe and wielding a lightsaber in several promotional images for the event.

As for the game itself, the force was certainly with the high-flying Pacers. They blew out the Hornets 144-113. Turner had 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks to do his part as the team snapped a four-game losing streak. However, Turner picked up a hamstring injury during the game. As a result, he is currently listed as a game-time decision ahead of the team's next game against the Grizzlies.

Read More: Shaq Sides With Giannis Antetokounmpo In Pacers Game Ball Dispute

Ja Morant's Immunity Ruling Delayed To Next Year

Speaking of the Grizzlies, a new shadow hangs over recently returned star Ja Morant. According to Judge Carol Chumney who is presiding over an assault suit involving Morant, she is not ready to rule on whether he is protected by self-defense immunity. She stated that she needed more time with the case due to the lack of precedent. Tennessee has stringent self-defense laws. However, they have never been applied to a civil case like the one Morant is facing.

Morant has been sued by Joshua Holloway. Holloway claims that Morant assaulted him when Holloway attended a pick-up game at Morant's home. Morant has countered that he was defending himself as Holloway hit him in the face with a basketball. Furthermore, Morant's lawyers have argued that this qualifies Morant for immunity from prosecution under state law. The ongoing trial has played out in the background as Morant scored 34 points, including a game-winning buzzer-beater, in his NBA return this week.

Read More: UFC's Sean O'Malley Called The "Next Adam22" Due To His Open Marriage

[via]