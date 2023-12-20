LeBron James Demands Ja Morant To "Go Be GREAT Again," He Responds By Dropping 34 And Hitting Game Winner

Ja Morant might have cost his team a chance of making some actual noise in the postseason. Of course, it is due to his 25-game suspension he was handed down for multiple gun-flashing incidents on social media. Without him, they have severely struggled. Until last night, the Memphis Grizzlies were 6-19, good enough for 13th in the Western Conference. If they want a shot to make some sort of postseason play, they certainly have their work cut out for them. If they want to shoot for the 10th seed, the last Play-In spot, Memphis needs to get past Phoenix, and maybe Golden State.

Right now, Ja's team is 6.5 games out of that spot, even after the Murray State product's heroics. He made his return to the hardwood last night on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. It was a sold-out crowd and they certainly got their money's worth. It went down to the wire and with the game tied, Ja had the ball in his hands. He got into the lane and had the perfect touch on a floater. It bounced off the rim and dropped to seal the deal.

Read More: Playboi Carti's "H00DBYAIR" Single Helps Usher In His Next Era

LeBron Roots For Ja Morant

But it was not just the game-winner that was impressive. Ja went off for 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. While he certainly had a lot to prove to himself, the fans, his teammates, and the league, he had someone in his corner. Before and throughout the game, LeBron James was pulling for him the entire way, according to Vlad TV. The tweet above is just one of a handful that he sent out. The last one he shared was the chef emoji and number emojis that wrote out 12.

What are your initial thoughts on LeBron James rooting for Ja Morant? Do you think he is pulling a LeGM to secretly recruit him to the Lakers? Was he wrong to support him, especially after the gun flashing? With Number 12 back, do the Grizzlies have a chance to sneak into the Play-In Tournament? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around LeBron James and Ja Morant. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the sports world.

Read More: Leon Thomas Shows Love To SZA, Sets The Record Straight On "Snooze" Collaboration

[Via]