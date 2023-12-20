Playboi Carti's "H00DBYAIR" Single Helps Usher In His Next Era

Few rappers have fanbases that ride for them as hard as the Vamps do for Playboi Carti. As he moves toward dropping off his next LP, the Whole Lotta Red hitmaker is feeling their support more than ever before. As they wait for new music from their favourite rapper, many have returned to streaming his 2020 effort, which features Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Future.

After returning with "2024" this past weekend, Carti promised that if online plays continued to increase, he would share more music ahead of the new year. Today (December 19), his Instagram feed lit up with the previously teased "H00DBYAIR," which is receiving rave reviews so far in the comments. "How do you drop a song [in] the last week of this year and it's still better than everything else dropped from the last 350 days?" one user asked.

Playboi Carti Keeps His Promise to Fans

"Better than Kanye," another person argued. The Yeezy founder's Vultures project with Ty Dolla Sign was expected to hit streamers earlier this month. However, sample clearance issues are causing delays, and West now hopes to share his album on New Years Eve. Once both rappers have unleashed their latest work, we're curious to see which one will offer more replay value.

Check out Playboi Carti's latest single, "H00DBYAIR," exclusively on his Instagram (for the time being, at least) above. Are you a fan of what the "Magnolia" artist has been dropping off over the past few weeks before finally unleashing his next LP? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I go Ray Charles, I cannot see her, I make her fumble

I was just in Texas with Aaliyah, her pu**y a jungle

They wanted this album to be Offset, but I told them, "I'm comin' normal"

We gon' play this s**t real right, touch you, ni**a, like you in a formal, ha

