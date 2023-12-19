Playboi Carti Gets "Whole Lotta Red" To Chart Again Amid New Album Hype

Playboi Carti has his fans in a tizzy.

Playboi Carti has fans extremely excited for his new album. Overall, there is no telling when this album will be released. Some are saying January and that it could be as early as the fifth. Ultimately, there is no telling whether or not that will be the case. After all, Carti is someone who has always prided himself on being mysterious. He typically keeps to himself and then comes out of nowhere with a surprise release. The same happened with Die Lit and it subsequently happened with Whole Lotta Red.

Speaking of Whole Lotta Red, this would have been his last full-length release. He came through with the album back in 2020, on Christmas Day. This is one of those albums that had to grow on people. The album had very few day one defenders, and now, it is considered a modern classic. That said, with all of this hype around Carti's new album, it would appear as though people are going back to the project. In the Instagram post below, from DJ Akademiks, you can see that the album has re-entered the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

Playboi Carti Is Dropping Soon

This should come as absolutely no surprise at this point. Overall, fans love to go revisit and artist's previous projects whenever they have something new on the way. For the past week or so, Kanye West fans have been checking out his old projects knowing the Vultures is on the way. Regardless, fans are very excited about this new Carti project. He is showcasing a brand-new sound and flow that has proven to be a hit. Whether or not he sticks with that for a whole project, still remains to be seen.

Let us know your level of excitement for the new Carti project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

