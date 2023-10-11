Offset Reveals Why Playboi Carti’s Not On “Set It Off”

Recently, Offset unveiled the tracklist for his eagerly-awaited upcoming album, Set It Off. The project includes several high-profile features from the likes of Travis Scott, Latto, Future, Don Toliver, and more. Of course, Offset's partner Cardi B also makes a couple appearances. As expected, the tracklist only worked to build more anticipation for the release, which is just a few days away. Set It Off will drop on October 13, 2023.

Though fans were glad to get their eyes on the tracklist, many were quick to notice that something was missing. Offset's teased a few of his collabs in recent weeks, including one with Playboi Carti reportedly titled "Rock Out." The energetic track doesn't appear on the tracklist for Set It Off, however, and fans had questions.

Offset On Playboi Carti Not Clearing Set It Off Feature

For obvious reasons, listeners were pretty disappointed that the collab was scrapped. This led to some speculation online that Carti's team was behind the whole thing. Offset fueled the gossip when he liked a comment from a user claiming that Carti didn't clear the feature, seemingly confirming their theories. Now, he's officially revealed the reason behind the missing collab, and it turns out that fans were right.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Offset explained that Carti didn't clear the feature. Despite it being a let-down since the song's such a banger, Offset insists he doesn't have any hard feelings for his collaborator. The performer says that he respects Playboi Carti's decision, and didn't try to push him to clear it. "It's all love though, it's my lil bro," he described. "I'm like trying to move forward, it's cool. Like, I got some sh*t." What do you think of Playboi Carti not clearing his Set It Off feature? Are you disappointed that he's not on the album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset and Playboi Carti.

