Offset Shares The Feature-Packed Tracklist For His New Album “Set It Off”

Offset's first solo project in years is right around the corner. The last project he dropped was 2019's Father Of 4 which featured J. Cole, Gunna, CeeLo Green, Cardi B, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Big Rube, Quavo, and Gucci Mane. That's why many fans were pretty hyped to see which artists were going to appear on the follow-up. After weeks of teasing both songs and collaborators from the project, earlier today the former Migos rapper officially took to Instagram to share the tracklist from his new album Set It Off.

Similarly, this album is packed full of high-profile collaborators. Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chloe are all appearing on the 21-track project. The album is due for release next week on October 13 and now fans have even more reason to be excited. Included in the project are two singles that have already dropped. The most recent song he's released "FAN," is the album's 5th track. The lead single "Jealousy" with Cardi B is the 18th song on the record. It isn't the only time Cardi appears either, she's also on another song called "Freaky." Check out the full tracklist below.

Offset Drops "Set It Off" Tracklist

Offset has already previewed a number of the songs on his new album. He teased the songs featuring both Don Toliver and Travis Scott and various recent events including a listening party for the album that took place over the weekend. What do you think of the tracklist from Offset's new album Set It Off? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tracklist:

1. On The River

2. Say My Grace (feat. Travis Scott)

3. Worth It (feat. Don Toliver)

4. Broad Day (feat. Future)

5. Fan

6. Freaky (feat. Cardi B)

7. Hop Out The Van

8. Don't You Lie

9. I'm On

10. Big Dawg

11. Night Vision

12. Skyami (feat. Mango Foo)

13. Dissolve

14. Fine As Can Be (feat. Latto)

15. Buss My Watch

16. Dope Boy (feat. Young Nudy)

17. Princess Cut (feat. Chloe)

18. Jealousy (feat. Cardi B)

19. Blame It On Set

20. Upside Down

21. Healthy