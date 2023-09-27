Offset Parties With Travis Scott And Cardi B While Previewing New Music

Offset's new album Set It Off is right around the corner. He's already teased towards the project with some new singles. Back in July, he and Cardi B teamed up for the single "Jealousy" which hilariously played on their public image as a couple with great results. He followed that up earlier this month with another single called "FAN." After teasing his fans with a heartfelt preview of the song and video on Instagram he released it to much acclaim.

Set It Off is due for release on October 13 and could get one more single before it drops. That might be the song Offset was filmed playing at a recent party. The video shows off both the song and fellow stars like Cardi B and Travis Scott also in attendance. Scott has already been confirmed to appear on the album, as have artists like Latto and Chloe. "SAY MY GRACE," the caption of the Instagram post sharing the video reads hinting at the name of the song. Given how quickly after its initial tease "FAN" was released, many online have speculated that this new single could be coming as soon as this weekend. Check out the video below.

Offset Previews Another New Track For Fans

Fans in the comments were hyped for the song. "I don’t think I’ve ever needed a song to drop ASAP in my life more than this," one of the top comments reads. Other comments quote lyrics from the preview like "Made room on my plate, I just said my grace and then I ate 🗣️ HARDDDDDD."

Recently, Offset has been embroiled in a beef that has swept up his wife as well. He's been taking shots online at Kenneth Petty, who is famously Nicki Minaj's husband. It got so heated that Petty was actually put back on house arrest after making threats directed at the former Migos rapper online. What do you think of the new song Offset previewed on Instagram? Let us know in the comment section below.

