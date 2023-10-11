Offset Speaks On Taking The High Road With Kenneth Petty Drama

Offset elaborated on his approach to his beef with Kenneth Petty.

BYLavender Alexandria
Offset Speaks On Taking The High Road With Kenneth Petty Drama

Earlier this year one of the more interesting beefs sprung up. Offset and Kenneth Petty found themselves embroiled in some pretty heated beef. What made it so interesting is less about the men themselves and more about their wives. Given that the two are married to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj respectively, there was plenty of intrigue. Many fans viewed the feud as a proxy beef between Nicki and Cardi, who have had their own issues with each other in the past. Eventually, things got so heated that Petty was put back under house arrest for threatening the former Migos rapper publicly.

Now with his new album just a few days away, Offset addressed the issue. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, he explained why he felt like taking the high road and not engaging with the beef directly was the right idea. "N*ggas want you to be tough, then when you crash out they call you stupid," he explains. In the comments, fans are divided. Many Nicki Minaj die-hards pop up to claim that even bringing up the beef again in the first place is just an attempt to help sell copies of his album later this week. Others pointed out that he was simply trying to handle the matter privately, while Petty was the one who continued to bring it up online. Check out the interview clip below.

Read More: Offset Speaks On Strategy Going Into Bobbi Althoff Interview With Ebro

Offset Opens Up About Kenneth Petty Beef

Offset is in full-on album mode. His new project Set It Off is set to drop later this week. It will be his first new solo project since 2019's Father Of 4. Earlier this week he shared the tracklist for the album which revealed some impressive features. Travis ScottDon Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chloe, are all set to appear.

One name who isn't appearing on the album is Playboi Carti. That came as a surprise to fans after the pair previewed new music together earlier this year. Offset didn't offer an official explanation, but he did like a tweet alleging that Carti probably didn't clear his verse for release. What do you think of Offset's explanation for how he handled his beef with Kenneth Petty? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Offset Dazzles With New “From The Nawf” Freestyle

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.