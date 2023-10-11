Offset Speaks On Taking The High Road With Kenneth Petty Drama

Earlier this year one of the more interesting beefs sprung up. Offset and Kenneth Petty found themselves embroiled in some pretty heated beef. What made it so interesting is less about the men themselves and more about their wives. Given that the two are married to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj respectively, there was plenty of intrigue. Many fans viewed the feud as a proxy beef between Nicki and Cardi, who have had their own issues with each other in the past. Eventually, things got so heated that Petty was put back under house arrest for threatening the former Migos rapper publicly.

Now with his new album just a few days away, Offset addressed the issue. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, he explained why he felt like taking the high road and not engaging with the beef directly was the right idea. "N*ggas want you to be tough, then when you crash out they call you stupid," he explains. In the comments, fans are divided. Many Nicki Minaj die-hards pop up to claim that even bringing up the beef again in the first place is just an attempt to help sell copies of his album later this week. Others pointed out that he was simply trying to handle the matter privately, while Petty was the one who continued to bring it up online. Check out the interview clip below.

Read More: Offset Speaks On Strategy Going Into Bobbi Althoff Interview With Ebro

Offset Opens Up About Kenneth Petty Beef

Offset is in full-on album mode. His new project Set It Off is set to drop later this week. It will be his first new solo project since 2019's Father Of 4. Earlier this week he shared the tracklist for the album which revealed some impressive features. Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chloe, are all set to appear.

One name who isn't appearing on the album is Playboi Carti. That came as a surprise to fans after the pair previewed new music together earlier this year. Offset didn't offer an official explanation, but he did like a tweet alleging that Carti probably didn't clear his verse for release. What do you think of Offset's explanation for how he handled his beef with Kenneth Petty? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Offset Dazzles With New “From The Nawf” Freestyle

[Via]