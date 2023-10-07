Offset Speaks On Strategy Going Into Bobbi Althoff Interview With Ebro

During a recent interview on Ebro in the Morning, Offset took a moment to reflect on a viral interview he had with Bobbi Althoff. He said that he wanted to give Bobbi, the interviewer a "taste of her own medicine," by responding the way he did with his interview answers. It was quite the interesting turn of the tables in response to her trademark interview style. Ebro addressed the way that Offset was calling her "season-less," and further inquired on his thoughts. He said that while the internet tried to call the interview between the two awkward and negative, Ebro highlighted how there were actually some positive moments. Offset wanted to set the record straight by stating that his intention wasn't to be disrespectful to Bobbi.

Instead, he revealed that he was very conscious of how people perceive him, and his aim was to provide Bobbi with a taste of her own medicine when she posed a provocative question. Offset then delved into his preparation process for interviews, highlighting that he walks into every room doing his research and is well-prepared. He underscored the importance of not entering any interview blindly, emphasizing the need to know what he's about to get himself into. Bobbi's unique and somewhat awkward interview style swiftly became a trending conversation topic, catapulting her into the limelight.

Offset Says He Did His Research

Moreover, Offset shared insights into his strategy during the Bobbi Althoff interview. He explained that he had an understanding of how to turn the tables on her, as he was confident that she couldn't outsmart him in the conversation. "If you ask me a crazy question, I'm gonna reverse it on you," Offset told Ebro. This research and insight he had beforehand allowed him to navigate the discussion with poise and precision, ensuring that he maintained control over the narrative. In a nutshell, Offset's approach to interviews is a testament to his dedication to being informed and in control. He recognizes that the interviewee-interviewer dynamic can be a delicate dance, and he isn't afraid to employ a bit of strategic maneuvering when necessary.

Nevertheless, along with fame comes a significant amount of criticism. In recent news, Plies is just one celebrity for example who has voiced his reservations about her unconventional interviewing techniques. In a since-deleted tweet, Plies called out Bobbi saying that, "Y’all Get Nothing Out Of This She Gets Everything!! She Needs To Use The Culture To Appear Lost!! That’s Her Cash Out!!!!" What do you think of Bobbi's interviews? Have you seen the recent one with Offset? Let us know in the comments below on HNHH!

