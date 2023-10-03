Plies Sounds Off On Bobbi Althoff: “Y’all Get Nothing Out Of This She Gets Everything!!”

Bobbi Althoff's rise to fame has been meteoric. If anything, a small amount of people might have heard the name before. However, almost everyone knows the name now. If you have been keeping up with pop culture or even hip-hop news, you would know how she got her big break. It all began with the viral Drake interview with them sipping wine in a massive bed together. Bobbi's quirky and cringy style quickly became the next big topic of discussion and she only increased her popularity from there. However, with fame comes tons of hate, too. Plies is one of those people who is not taking a liking to what she does.

The Fort Myers, Flordia native has always been one to make his opinions known. Recently, he called out Donald Trump over his shooting looters take. He even talked very openly about his dating preferences. His outlandish but also quite amusing statements might have a lot of people not taking him all that seriously. However, there are probably going to be some fans who agree with his latest rant on Bobbi and her podcast.

Plies Gives His Take On Bobbi Althoff

AllHipHop discovered a recently deleted tweet from Plies about The Really Good Podcast. Plenty of people are calling out Bobbi saying that her material is not funny. However, the rapper is taking it a step further. He rips into Bobbi, saying, "Y’all Get Nothing Out Of This She Gets Everything!! She Needs To Use The Culture To Appear Lost!! That’s Her Cash Out!!!! 🙄." He is echoing some celebrities and musicians that she is making a joke of the rap culture. There has been no explanation from Plies yet as to why he removed the post from his account, though.

