opinions
- MusicLil Yachty Dragged For His Take On Current State Of Hip-Hop, Fans Believe He Played A Part In Its Regression"Is someone gonna tell Lil Yachty that he contributed to a lot of the wack s*** in hip-hop?" on person said online. By Zachary Horvath
- PoliticsBoosie Badazz Thinks That The Florida District Attorney Kept YNW Melly In Jail To Allow New Death Penalty Law To Pass"When they want you, they want you," said Boosie.By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureCharleston White Chimes In On T.I. And King Harris' Recent Argument At Falcons Game: WatchYou know Charleston is always going to add his two cents. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CulturePlies Sounds Off On Bobbi Althoff: "Y’all Get Nothing Out Of This She Gets Everything!!"The tweet from Plies has been deleted. By Zachary Horvath
- Hip-Hop HistoryJim Jones Explains How Tupac Shakur Became A LegendJim Jones says "oldheads" didn't make Tupac a legend.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsRah Digga Weighs In On Lord Jamar's Thoughts On Female RappersLord Jamar's opinion holds no weight to Rah Digga.By Aron A.
- NewsCoi Leray Grabs Lil Tjay, Melii & Others For "Too Many Opinions"Coi Leray is ready for her shine on "Too Many Opinions."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Disses Royce Da 5'9" After Saying Joyner Lucas Won Their BattleRoyce was not impressed by the disrespect.By Alex Zidel
- Relationships50 Cent Urges Offset To Get Back With Cardi B: "Just Kiss Her Ass Man"50 Cent wants the hip-hop power couple to stick together.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Defends His "Cowboys & Indians" Costume Party Against "Racial-Backlash"Kevin Hart By Devin Ch
- MusicBoosie Badazz Suggests Bill Cosby Didn’t Rape & The Women Are SchemingBoosie shares his opinion on Bill Cosby.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake's "Legend" Status: Remy Ma Thinks He Needs To "Work A Little Harder"Remy Ma thinks that Drake has to push if he wants to be considered a legend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj & Cardi B Feud: Watch Senior Citizens Pick Sides & React To Their Music"I’d throw it in the garbage"By Zaynab
- MusicIggy Azalea Reacts To Being Name-Dropped On Eminem's "KILLSHOT"Iggy Azalea gives her two cents on Eminem's new diss track.By Alex Zidel