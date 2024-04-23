Benzino Had This To Say About The Sexual Orientation Rumors Swirling Around Diddy & Meek Mill

Benzino's place in hip-hop is an interesting one to say the least. If you ask a majority of people that follow the genre, the reviews may not be glowing. The Source magazine co-founder from Boston, Massachusetts is probably mostly known for his never-ending saga with legendary Detroit rapper Eminem, and it is probably why he gets so much hate. A lot of fans respect Em's stature in rap and if you try to tear him down, you are going get to get backlash for it. But Ben is seemingly earning some respect as of late over a recent interview clip.

In his appearance on the We In Miami Podcast, the rapper and businessman was asked about the fury of rumors surrounding Meek Mill and Diddy. Of course, the host is referring to the speculation that these two were sexually involved with one another. Unlike 50 Cent, Benzino had no jokes to make. Instead, he showed great compassion for them during his impassioned response.

Benzino Shows Compassion For Diddy & Meek Mill

"It's none of our f***ing business if [Diddy] and Meek Mill are f***ing or not f***ing," Benzino said. "The internet makes all our business everybody's business. At least the privacy of what we're doing in our bedroom should be private." The interviewer interjected, saying that Meek is painted as a "real street n****," but Benzino believes that does not matter one bit. "That's a different narrative because real street n****s can be gay. Like we again we gotta be adults and we gotta look at this for what it is." He continued, "You can't have a personal opinion on who a n**** f***s unless you are in the room with them."

What are your thoughts on the opinion that Benzino has about Meek Mill and Diddy's situation? Were you surprised he had this positive of a response to the question, why or why not? Do you agree with the fans speculation that he is "a gay man defending another gay man?"

