50 Cent Clowns Meek Mill Amid Diddy Rumors

50 Cent poked fun at Meek Mill on his Instagram Story, this weekend, amid rumors that the Philadelphia rapper was engaged in a sexual relationship with Diddy. In doing so, 50 shared a video of someone wearing a red dress and walking down the street with the caption: "Meek Mill leaving Diddy's house." As caught by AllHipHop, 50 added: "Who did this?" but has since deleted the post.

The rumors about Meek and Diddy began when Rodney Jones submitted a lawsuit accusing the Bad Boy mogul of sexual assault. On one page of the filing, he noted Diddy coercing him into sex by mentioning other artists he's slept with. While the names were redacted, the footnotes revealed one rapper hails from Philadelphia and previously dated Nicki Minaj.

Read More: Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together

Diddy & Meek Mill Celebrate In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 25: Meek Mill and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend The Memorial Day Weekend. Grand Finale hosted by Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor, and YG at Prive on May 25, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Meek has been firing back at the allegations on Twitter incessantly since they became public. In one viral post, he wrote: "When I got a girl around me I’m f#%king her twice a day lol ask some of ya favorites … pussy don’t control me but it’s like a high… one love to the gay people but that juicy p#%sy do it for meeeeee [smiling emoji]. I done ran red lights to get that feeling yall weird on here like devils lol." Check out the post 50 shared on Instagram below.

50 Cent Trolls Meek Mill Amid Diddy Rumors

50 cent kwahio ishu ya meek mill ndo imekua siriaz kias hiki😆😆 pic.twitter.com/9HETtDptC0 — Jaymodel (@jaymotz) March 2, 2024

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Jones accuses Diddy of forcing him to watch a video of Stevie J having sex with another man. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Meek Mill as well as Diddy's allegations on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Meek Mill & Usher’s Names Redacted In Diddy Lawsuit, Akademiks Says

[Via]